Eleine Drops New Music Video "Blood In Their Eyes" And Welcomes New Guitarist Victor Jonasson

Swedish symphonic dark metal act Eleine only knows one direction: The band moves towards the top step by step! Besides releasing two strong records via Atomic Fire Records in recent times (2022's "Acoustic In Hell" + 2023's "We Shall Remain"), the band have performed many shows around the globe with bands such as label mates Sonata Arctica, Kamelot and others, including making their North American live debut alongside Moonspell in spring 2023 which will be followed by an appearance at ProgPower USA next year.

And their next adventure is about to begin: Today, Eleine will play the first of 34 shows as part of the European leg of the "I Am On Tour" with Pain, Ensiferum and Ryujin. And while being on the road almost continuously, the group's line-up has also become more concrete with live guitarist Victor Jonasson joining Eleine as permanent guitarist and thus completing the band as a real quintet.

Vocalist Madeleine Liljestam and guitarist/vocalist Rikard Ekberg state: "Victor has been our live guitarist since late 2021, and we are proud to welcome him as our new permanent guitarist in the band. Victor has proven himself over and over again with great talent and team spirit. We are happy to welcome him to the band!"

Victor adds: "It feels amazing being a permanent member of such a fantastic band like Eleine. After almost 2 years as their live session guitarist, I can safely say there are no better people to play with than these."

It's a historical day that needs to be celebrated musically too, of course. That's why the Swedes have launched a brand new digital 2-track single titled "Blood In Their Eyes." Its title may sound familiar since it belongs to a track that can also be found on Eleine's latest studio offering "We Shall Remain," but as icing on the cake, the band have added a previously unreleased instrumental version of the song. Listen to both tracks and also watch the visualizer video for the single's opener, which was produced by the band's own Rikard and Madeleine alongside MOOB!