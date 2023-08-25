KK's Priest Shares New Music Video "Strike Of The Viper"
KK's Priest, the iconic heavy metal group of iconic Judas Priest alum and GRAMMY Award winning/nominated musicians K.K. Downing (guitar) and Tim "Ripper" Owens (vocals), along with A.J. Mills (guitar), Tony Newton (bass) and Sean Elg (drums) - will proudly reveal their new sophomore offering, The Sinner Rides Again, on September 29, 2023 via Napalm Records!
Following up on the release of their blistering newest singles "One More Shot At Glory" and "Reap The Whirlwind", KK’s Priest have just unveiled a third new track - the unrelenting "Strike Of The Viper." The undeniable barnburner proves itself as one of the album’s most unforgettable tracks - featuring a hooky chorus, dynamic rhythms and of course, a searing solo!
K.K. Downing says about "Strike Of The Viper":
"Beware - 'Strike Of The Viper' is now here... These demons can sting and bite their way into your brain, what world are they from? I would very much like to see this one send all mosh pits spinning into a blur as KK’s Priest deliver up some fast and furious metal. Strike after Strike — just like the viper."
