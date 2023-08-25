Primordial Gives Fans A Behind The Scenes Look At Latest Video "Victory Has 1000 Fathers, Defeat Is An Orphan"
Band Photo: Primordial (?)
Irish black metal legends Primordial, who recently announced their new album, "How It Ends," has posted a new video online, giving fans a behind the scenes look at their latest music video, "Victory Has 1000 Fathers, Defeat Is An Orphan," which also provides insight into the weapons and armour featured in the clip. You can check it out below.
"How It Ends" is scheduled to be released on September 29th through Metal Blade Records and will be the band's first album since 2018's, "Exile Amongst The Ruins."
