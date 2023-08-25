KEN Mode Unveils New Single "These Wires"
KEN mode has released "These Wires," the latest single from its upcoming album, "Void." You can listen to the song below or stream it via the band's official BandCamp. The sequel to last year's acclaimed "Null" album, "Void" will be released September 22nd on Artoffact Records.
KEN mode frontman Jesse Matthewson gives this statement about the new song: "Why would anything feel right again? Do you get the sense that a lot of people have been fundamentally damaged by the pandemic? The psychological fallout of this event is going to be seen for years to come, and this is its anthem."
