Carl Wheezer Premiere New Single "Elke Elkburg"
Australia/Florida-based slamming brutal death project Carl Wheezer premiere a new single titled "Elke Elkburg", via YouTube for you now below.
If you liked the track above we've included another song named "Force Of Habit!" from the album that has premiered online earlier and can be streamed via Spotify below:
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
0 Comments on "Carl Wheezer Premiere New Single ''Elke Elkburg''"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.