Mouth For War Premiere New Single & Music Video "Under The Gun" - Sign With MNRK Heavy

posted Aug 24, 2023 at 2:40 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

Colorado Springs-based metalcore outfit, Mouth For War, have proudly declared their partnership with MNRK Heavy. Presently, their strategy involves unveiling their second album in the late fall under this label. To mark this occasion, they have released a music video for their latest single, "Under The Gun", both streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.



In their statement, the band shared:

“Mouth For War is ecstatic to give you our new track ‘Under The Gun’ after such a long wait. We are undergoing a new era of sonic aggression and we chose our heaviest song yet to bring to you first. We hope you enjoy it as much as we do.”

