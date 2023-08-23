Roadwolf Drops New Lyric Video "Mark Of The Devil"

Austrian heavy metal outfit Roadwolf unleash a new lyric video for the track "Mark of The Devil," taken from their electrifying second full-length, Midnight Lightning, released in May 2023 via Napalm Records! Roadwolf's new offering again confirms the band’s standing as one of the current metal bands that keep the true spirit of heavy metal alive and honors the legacy of old school heavy metal legends such as Judas Priest and Saxon. Exciting their fans in Brazil, the band will release Midnight Lightning for the first time as a physical copy on August 22, 2023 via Hellion!

Riveting "Mark Of The Devil" showcases Roadwolf‘s songwriting abilities, with multiple Iron Maiden-inspired solos and dynamic changes throughout the track, and takes the listener on an exhilarating heavy metal journey. The accompanying lyric video comes with vigorous visuals.

Roadwolf on "Mark Of The Devil":

"Prepare yourself for one of the heaviest tracks of our latest album Midnight Lightning!

Bang your head to this foot stomping, headbanging worship of old school heavy music, swirling in a cauldron of screaming guitars, searing hot vocals and a fist pumping drum and bass onslaught!

Don't you turn your backs... on the ‘Mark of The Devil’!"