Silent Planet Premiere New Single & Music Video “Collider”

As Silent Planet's fifth studio album "SUPERBLOOM" is set for a November 03rd release, the band have chosen to introduce a third single from the album. This track is titled "Collider," and a music video directed by Kevin Johnson accompanies it. Check out "Collider" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.

Regarding the song, the band's vocalist Garrett Russell shared:

“Take all the darkness. All the vitriol, the greed and the vanity; lay it again as dust. Everything can be alchemized. This song is called ‘Collider‘. It’s about what comes out of our lives when the people we trust and hold closest are the ones who can hurt or betray us the worst. We don’t have to run from the pain or be afraid. The dark gives us the energy to make something beautiful. The song is about alchemizing the darkness and transforming its negative properties.”

“A SUPERBLOOM is this strange moment where brilliant fauna spring forth unexpectedly and bring forth such an array of colors, it almost feels alien in origin. It only lasts for a couple of weeks before it’s gone. While we were recording, the SUPERBLOOM was happening. For me, the record is getting in touch with the other side and watching the strange and paranormal emerge from the mundane and profane, hence the title.”

“I grew up in Northern California. There’s a strip of the state known as Humboldt County, but it’s called the ‘Lost Cove.’ It’s a hotbed for strange and paranormal events like UFO and Big Foot sightings. There’s so much we haven’t uncovered. It’s possible our reality as we know it is not complete. We started telling the tale of a 17-year-old who went missing. It’s based on a true story with many details changed. Art dictates reality, and reality dictates art. Making this record was a very strange and mystical process. It’s the most magical and inspired moment of our career so far.”



He also elaborated on how the significant van accident that the band experienced on November 03rd of the previous year had an impact on the group:

“The majority of us were awake when we felt the van start to slide. We had some time to come to grips with the fact we were about to go down and have a close brush with death. Afterwards, we talked about what to do with the band. We went back into the record with an increased willingness to take risks. It bolstered our confidence to try new things. When the accident happened, it did something to my head, and it fed into the album.”