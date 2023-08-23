Oceans Shares Cover Of System Of A Down Classic "Chop Suey!"

Band Photo: System Of A Down (?)

Oceans are back with their first new music since the release of their second studio album "Hell Is Where The Heart" Is last November! The German nu-metal band proudly presents their latest single "Chop Suey," a cover of the System Of A Down classic. As you would expect, the Germans have put their own stamp on the song, creating a darker version of the legendary track as they pay tribute to their roots.

Timo Rotten comments:

"'Toxicity' was one of my favorite albums when it came out, but I hadn't heard it in a while. Then Thomas dug it up again a few weeks ago and the question immediately came to my mind: How would this sound with growls? And whether I could do it at all. We just had to try it out. Did I get it right? I think you have to decide for yourselves."