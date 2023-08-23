Of Mice & Men Premiere Music Video “Castaway”

A second single has been released from the upcoming album "Tether" by the gold-certified metalcore band Of Mice & Men. You can now listen to the song "Castaway", streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below. The eighth studio album from the band is set to be released on October 06th through SharpTone Records.

Regarding this track, the band provided their comments:

“‘Castaway‘ is about longing for connection with the people in our lives who tend to distance themselves when dealing with hardships, and how our inability to help them often feels like we’re frozen in time.”

The band will embark on a North American headlining tour to support the album, and they will be joined by Bullet For My Valentine and Vended. The tour dates include:

10/08 Montreal, QC – Mtelus

10/10 Worcester, MA – The Palladium

10/12 New York, NY – Terminal 5

10/13 Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore Silver Spring

10/15 Philadelphia, PA – Franklin Music Hall

10/17 Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE

10/18 Cleveland, OH – The Agora

10/19 Cincinnati, OH – The Andrew J. Brady Music Center

10/21 Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theater

10/22 Chicago, IL – Riviera Theatre

10/24 Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore Minneapolis

10/26 Denver, CO – Mission Ballrom

10/28 Flagstaff, AZ – Pepsi Amphitheater

10/29 San Diego, CA – SOMA Mainstage

10/31 Los Angles, CA – The Wiltern

11/01 Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

11/02 Albuquerque, NM – Revel Entertainment Center

11/04 San Antonio, TX – Boeing Center At Tech Port

11/05 Dallas, TX – House of Blues Dallas

11/07 Houston, TX – House of Blues Houston

11/08 New Orleans, LA – The Fillmore New Orleans

11/10 Orlando, FL – Hard Rock Live Orlando