Of Mice & Men Premiere Music Video “Castaway”

A second single has been released from the upcoming album "Tether" by the gold-certified metalcore band Of Mice & Men. You can now listen to the song "Castaway", streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below. The eighth studio album from the band is set to be released on October 06th through SharpTone Records.
Regarding this track, the band provided their comments:
“‘Castaway‘ is about longing for connection with the people in our lives who tend to distance themselves when dealing with hardships, and how our inability to help them often feels like we’re frozen in time.”
The band will embark on a North American headlining tour to support the album, and they will be joined by Bullet For My Valentine and Vended. The tour dates include:
10/08 Montreal, QC – Mtelus
10/10 Worcester, MA – The Palladium
10/12 New York, NY – Terminal 5
10/13 Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore Silver Spring
10/15 Philadelphia, PA – Franklin Music Hall
10/17 Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE
10/18 Cleveland, OH – The Agora
10/19 Cincinnati, OH – The Andrew J. Brady Music Center
10/21 Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theater
10/22 Chicago, IL – Riviera Theatre
10/24 Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore Minneapolis
10/26 Denver, CO – Mission Ballrom
10/28 Flagstaff, AZ – Pepsi Amphitheater
10/29 San Diego, CA – SOMA Mainstage
10/31 Los Angles, CA – The Wiltern
11/01 Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren
11/02 Albuquerque, NM – Revel Entertainment Center
11/04 San Antonio, TX – Boeing Center At Tech Port
11/05 Dallas, TX – House of Blues Dallas
11/07 Houston, TX – House of Blues Houston
11/08 New Orleans, LA – The Fillmore New Orleans
11/10 Orlando, FL – Hard Rock Live Orlando
