Rigorious Reveals Debut Album "Night Of Retribution" Details
German power metal hopefuls Rigorious will free their debut album, "Night Of Retribution," on November 10, 2023 via Metalapolis Records as CD, download and on all well-known digital platforms.
Mixed and mastered by legendary German heavy metal icon Chris Boltendahl from Grave Digger, at Graveyard Studio in Cologne, and beautified with cover artwork created by renowned graphic artist Uwe Jarling, "Night Of Retribution" comes with ten tracks full of independent, fresh and energetic power metal.
Tracklisting:
1. Victory
2. Lay With Me
3. Iron Wings
4. Fight For Your Lives
5. Brothers Arise
6. Children Of The Night
7. Ride Till We Die
8. Behind The Curtains
9. Lost
10. Power Of My Sword
