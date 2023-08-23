The Voynich Code Premiere New Single & Music Video "Slaves To A Machine" From Upcoming New Album "Insomnia"
Portuguese deathcore outfit, The Voynich Code, have chosen "Insomnia" as the title for their second studio album. This 10-track outing is set for release on October 13th via Unique Leader Records.
Accompanying the album reveal is the debut of a music video for the lead single, "Slaves To A Machine", both streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.
