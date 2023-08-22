O.R.k. Debuts New Music Video "Deadly Bite"

Controlled chaotic powerhouse, O.R.k. will be appearing at 2Days Prog + 1 Festival in Novara Italy and ahead of their performance the band reveal a new video for "Deadly Bite."

"Deadly Bite" has become a firm live favourite during the band’s recent shows, resonating strongly with the audience. The subject matter deals with the role of the subconscious and its function as a store of dreams and memories, and considering how it can shape everyday, waking life.

The lyrics touch on the subject of ‘waking life dream theory’, whilst also musing on the divide between fate and destiny.

In order for live performances and tours to happen, O.R.k. have previously juggled logistics, conflicting schedules and geographical distances between all four band members. However, this time, due to commitments with TU-NER, Pat Mastelotto, is unable to take his usual place with the band.

O.R.k. are instead very fortunate to be able to confirm that the highly talented Michaela Naydenova, (Nervosa) who appears in the video, will be filling in for the show on September 1st.

The band comments:

“Anyone who has seen Micheala play will know she is a fantastic drummer and we’re looking forward to her stepping into the O.R.k. live energy vortex. By way of introduction, we’d like to share this new video for Deadly Bite from our latest album Screamnasium.”

Regarding the single, Colin Edwin had the following to say:

"Deadly Bite" is easily the most ambiguous song on "Screamnasium" and invites multiple interpretations, and the accompanying video is rich with symbolism: a black car arriving from the unknown, mysterious bite marks as omens, the shock of awakening.... This is a song for anyone who has ever been bitten by a dream or unfulfilled desire, which I'd wager includes most of us”