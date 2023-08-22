Urne Announces First Headline UK Tour Dates

Following a rapturously received set on the main stage at Bloodstock Festival and an exclusive release show in Camden's Black Heart, London metal trio Urne has announced their first ever headline tour of the UK.

"We are extremely excited to announce our first UK headline tour! This will be the first time we debut a lot of the songs from 'A Feast On Sorrow,' and it is also a chance for us to play some older songs we have never played before.

"We have a really exciting tour line-up to announce too, so keep your eyes peeled for that announcement."

Catch them at the following shows in December:

December 3 - Boom, Leeds

December 5 - Brickyard, Carlisle

December 6 - Cathouse, Glasgow

December 8 - Think Tank, Newcastle

December 9 - Craufurd Arms, Milton Keynes

December 10 - Satans Hollow, Manchester

December 12 - Institute 3, Birmingham

December 14 - Patterns, Brighton

December 15 - Exchange, Bristol

December 16 - Boston Music Rooms, London