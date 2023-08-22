Urne Announces First Headline UK Tour Dates
Following a rapturously received set on the main stage at Bloodstock Festival and an exclusive release show in Camden's Black Heart, London metal trio Urne has announced their first ever headline tour of the UK.
"We are extremely excited to announce our first UK headline tour! This will be the first time we debut a lot of the songs from 'A Feast On Sorrow,' and it is also a chance for us to play some older songs we have never played before.
"We have a really exciting tour line-up to announce too, so keep your eyes peeled for that announcement."
Catch them at the following shows in December:
December 3 - Boom, Leeds
December 5 - Brickyard, Carlisle
December 6 - Cathouse, Glasgow
December 8 - Think Tank, Newcastle
December 9 - Craufurd Arms, Milton Keynes
December 10 - Satans Hollow, Manchester
December 12 - Institute 3, Birmingham
December 14 - Patterns, Brighton
December 15 - Exchange, Bristol
December 16 - Boston Music Rooms, London
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Go Ahead And Die Reveals New Album Details
- Next Article:
O.R.k. Debuts "Deadly Bite" Music Video
0 Comments on "Urne Announces First Headline UK Tour"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.