Ringworm Premiere New Music Video For “House Of Flies”

In conjunction with the release of their new studio album "Seeing Through Fire", Cleveland extreme metal outfit Ringworm have unveiled a new single and official music video for their track titled "House Of Flies," streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.

Vocalist Human Furnace shared his thoughts on the video:

“‘House of Flies‘, speaks to lingering secrets we all keep and how they can make you feel dead inside. As they fester and multiply, eventually they will make their way to the surface, and the fly is a universal harbinger that death and decomposition that one could feel.”

2023 live datres:

w/ Venom Inc., Satan & 72 Legions:

09/27 New York, NY – Meadows

09/28 Cleveland, OH – No Class

09/29 Milwaukee, WI – X-Ray Arcade

09/30 Chicago, IL – Cobra

10/01 Iowa City, IA – Wildwood

10/03 St. Louis, MO – Red Flag

10/04 Covington, KY – Madison Live

10/05 Spartanburg, SC – Groundzero

10/06 Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade

10/07 Tampa, FL – Brass Mug

10/10 Raleigh, NC – Pour House

10/11 Leesburg, VA – Tally Ho Theater

10/12 Wilmington, DE – The Queen

10/13 Clifton, NJ – Dingbatz

10/14 Portland, ME – Genos Rock Club

10/15 Boston, MA – Brighton Music Hall