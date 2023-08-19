Ringworm Premiere New Music Video For “House Of Flies”
In conjunction with the release of their new studio album "Seeing Through Fire", Cleveland extreme metal outfit Ringworm have unveiled a new single and official music video for their track titled "House Of Flies," streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.
Vocalist Human Furnace shared his thoughts on the video:
“‘House of Flies‘, speaks to lingering secrets we all keep and how they can make you feel dead inside. As they fester and multiply, eventually they will make their way to the surface, and the fly is a universal harbinger that death and decomposition that one could feel.”
2023 live datres:
w/ Venom Inc., Satan & 72 Legions:
09/27 New York, NY – Meadows
09/28 Cleveland, OH – No Class
09/29 Milwaukee, WI – X-Ray Arcade
09/30 Chicago, IL – Cobra
10/01 Iowa City, IA – Wildwood
10/03 St. Louis, MO – Red Flag
10/04 Covington, KY – Madison Live
10/05 Spartanburg, SC – Groundzero
10/06 Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade
10/07 Tampa, FL – Brass Mug
10/10 Raleigh, NC – Pour House
10/11 Leesburg, VA – Tally Ho Theater
10/12 Wilmington, DE – The Queen
10/13 Clifton, NJ – Dingbatz
10/14 Portland, ME – Genos Rock Club
10/15 Boston, MA – Brighton Music Hall
