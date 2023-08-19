Filth Is Eternal Premiere New Single & Music Video “Pressure Me”

Emerging freshly on the internet is a music video for the track "Pressure Me" by Filth Is Eternal. Hailing from Seattle, WA, this hardcore band recently inked a deal with MNRK Heavy and is gearing up to unleash their upcoming album "Find Out" on September 29th.

Vocalist Lis Di Angelo shared some insights about the release:

“Growth and change can be uncomfortable, even painful, at times. We’re afraid of sharing our misery with others but allowing others in can help us gain perspective to see our current situation in a new light. ‘Pressure Me‘ is a roadmap of nonlinear progress.

It’s an acknowledgment that sometimes, whether we want to admit it or not, we need the pressure of honest discourse, especially if we mean to figure out the world we’ve built and discover the root of our problems.”

They have also locked in the upcoming tour with King Parrot & Spirit In The Room scheduled for next month:

09/21 Vancouver, BC – Rickshaw Theatre (no Spirit In The Room)

09/22 Seattle, WA – Substation

09/23 Portland, OR – Star Theatre

09/24 San Francisco, CA – Rickshaw Stop

09/25 Los Angeles, CA – The Echo

09/26 San Diego, CA – Soda Bar

09/27 Mesa, AZ – Nile Underground