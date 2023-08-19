Exclusive

Monument Of Misanthropy Premiere New Single & Playthrough Video “The Devil's Slide” From Upcoming New Album "Vile Postmortem Irrumatio"

International brutal death metal outfit Monument Of Misanthropy have teamed up with Metalunderground.com and Slam Worldwide to exclusively premiere their new guitar playthrough video for "The Devil's Slide", featuring their new guitarist Julius Kössler. The track is the second single to arrive from the band's forthcoming new album "Vile Postmortem Irrumatio", which marks also Monument Of Misanthropy's second studio full-length for their label home Transcending Obscurity Records. The track was mixed and mastered by Jei Doublerice (Doublerice Audio) and the video was created by Radka Klein of Nachtfrost Visuals and the band's own Julius himself.

You can check out "The Devil's Slide" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.

Explains frontman George "Misanthrope" Wilfinger:

"'The Devil's Slide' is a coastal promontory in California, south of San Franciso where Ed Kemper went to get rid of Rosalind Thorpe's and Allison Liu's body parts. It lies on the San Mateo County coast between Pacifica and Montara. Kemper arrived on the scene up in Eden Canyon Road about two A.M. and began looking for suitable disposal sites. Finally he thought he found the perfect place and removed both bodies from the trunk and rolled them over the edge of the road. He was carrying the heads and the hands in a red plastic dishpan in his car and threw his parcels over the cliff.

Later Ed Kemper wondered, "Why didn't I just bury them somewhere?". There was good reason for self-doubt: The vanishing of Allison and Rosalind was announced in the papers on February 8, 1973, three days after the murders took place..."