Eyehategod Announces Second 2023 UK Tour Dates With Raging Speedhorn

New Orleans' sludge metal pioneers Eyehategod, who this week wrapped up a European tour, including British dates, has announced that they will be returning to the United Kingdom, as well as the Republic Of Ireland, later this year for a second round of shows. Joining them on the trek will be Raging Speedhorn.

The tour dates are as follows:

October 17th - The Forum, Tunbridge Wells
October 18th - The Bunkhouse, Swansea
October 19th - Slay, Glasgow
October 20th - Lost Lane, Dublin
October 21st - The Craufurd Arms, Milton Keynes

