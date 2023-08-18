Eyehategod Announces Second 2023 UK Tour Dates With Raging Speedhorn

New Orleans' sludge metal pioneers Eyehategod, who this week wrapped up a European tour, including British dates, has announced that they will be returning to the United Kingdom, as well as the Republic Of Ireland, later this year for a second round of shows. Joining them on the trek will be Raging Speedhorn.

The tour dates are as follows:

October 17th - The Forum, Tunbridge Wells

October 18th - The Bunkhouse, Swansea

October 19th - Slay, Glasgow

October 20th - Lost Lane, Dublin

October 21st - The Craufurd Arms, Milton Keynes