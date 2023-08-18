Eyehategod Announces Second 2023 UK Tour Dates With Raging Speedhorn
New Orleans' sludge metal pioneers Eyehategod, who this week wrapped up a European tour, including British dates, has announced that they will be returning to the United Kingdom, as well as the Republic Of Ireland, later this year for a second round of shows. Joining them on the trek will be Raging Speedhorn.
The tour dates are as follows:
October 17th - The Forum, Tunbridge Wells
October 18th - The Bunkhouse, Swansea
October 19th - Slay, Glasgow
October 20th - Lost Lane, Dublin
October 21st - The Craufurd Arms, Milton Keynes
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Nasty Releases "Heartbreak Criminals" Title Track
- Next Article:
Hexvessel Drops "A Cabin In Montana" Music Video
0 Comments on "Eyehategod Announces Second 2023 UK Tour Dates"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.