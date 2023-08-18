"some music was meant to stay underground..."

70000 Tons of Metal - The World's Biggest Heavy Metal Cruise

Nasty Releases New Visualizer For "Heartbreak Criminals" Title Track

posted Aug 18, 2023 at 8:08 AM by Diamond Oz.  (0 Comments)

As the last single before the release of their upcoming album Nasty have just unleashed the title track, “Heartbreak Criminals”. You can find it on all digital platforms as well as a visualizer done by their longtime friend Toni Grunert below.

"It is a heavy hitting single with a massive catchy singalong for the broken hearted," says the band about the song.

What's Next?

Please share this article if you found it interesting.

0 Comments on "Nasty Releases 'Heartbreak Criminals' Title Track"

Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)

Before you comment, please note:

Get your own Avatar

Get an avatar, dude!

1. Sign up for an account here.
2. Register on Gravatar.com with the same email & upload an avatar.
3. Wait 24-48 hours for your avatar to appear on Metalunderground.com.

  • These comments are moderated.
  • Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
    • Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
    • This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
    • Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
  • HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.
Post Your Comment

 

 