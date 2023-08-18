Nasty Releases New Visualizer For "Heartbreak Criminals" Title Track
As the last single before the release of their upcoming album Nasty have just unleashed the title track, “Heartbreak Criminals”. You can find it on all digital platforms as well as a visualizer done by their longtime friend Toni Grunert below.
"It is a heavy hitting single with a massive catchy singalong for the broken hearted," says the band about the song.
