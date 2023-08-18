Cyhra Premieres New Music Video "Ashlight"

Four years after the release of their previous studio album "No Halos in Hell," Cyhra proudly present their new album "The Vertigo Trigger." The Swedes' third full-length has been released today, and it perfectly reflects what the melodic metal band stands for: ear-splitting riffs, catchy choruses and plenty of melodies that make the band truly stand out.

The band based around singer Jake E (ex-Amaranthe) and guitarists Jesper Strömblad (The Halo Effect/ex-In Flames) Euge Valovirta (ex-Shining), drummer Alex Landenburg (Kamelot), and guitarist Marcus Sunesson (ex-The Crown / ex-Engle) demonstrate that they haven’t slowed down. With "The Vertigo Trigger," Cyhra have not only further developed their distinctive sound, but also proven how diverse they are. The best example for this is the latest single "Ashlight," which combines hard-hitting elements with a gentle attitude. And if that wasn't enough, the Swedes also deliver a new music video for the latest single to celebrate the album release.

Vocalist Jake E comments:

"It feels amazing to FINALLY have new music to release again! We put a lot of effort into finding out what the future of Cyhra's music was to be and I must say I am overwhelmed with the result. Both with the album and also the songwriting!. I think that we have made a fantastic follow-up to both of our first two albums, but also at the same time we’ve managed to modernise the songwriting. I can assure you that no Cyhra fan will be disappointed!"