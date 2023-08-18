Metalite Debuts New Music Video "Blazing Skies"

Swedish power metal outfit Metalite has released a new music video for the song, "Blazing Skies," taken from their forthcoming new album, "Expedition One." You can check it out below.

On January 19, 2024, Swedish melodic power metal act Metalite will release their forthcoming studio album, "Expedition One," and sees them unleash their most gigantic record to date!

"Expedition One" tells a fictitious story about life on our planet in the year 2055. The band's upcoming magnum opus inspires with a wide range of diverse compositions and an intelligent sci-fi story that couldn’t be more topical. In addition, their fourth album offering manifests the musicians’ amazing artistic development. Metalite's visionary sci-fi trip is told over sixteen multi-faceted songs that combine the quintet’s many strengths: powerful and at the same time delicate guitar riffs and solos, anthemic melodies courtesy of vocalist Erica Ohlsson, driving rhythms and cleverly positioned keyboard parts. Expedition One was produced by guitarist Edwin Premberg, and was mixed and mastered by Jacob Hansen.