Exelerate Uploads New Music Video "Arrival"
Having released their self-titled debut album in March this year to an unexpected success in the heavy metal scene, Danish epic power thrashers Exelerate now release the official video for the opening track of the record, "Arrival." A track that shows the band’s take on power/thrash metal in all its glory: melodic, classic and with balls! You can check it out below.
