Wolves In The Throne Room To Release New EP "Crypt Of Ancestral Knowledge" In September; New Song "Twin Mouthed Spring" Streaming

American black metal overlords Wolves In The Throne Room has revealed that they will be releasing a brand new EP entitled, "Crypt Of Ancestral Knowledge" on September 29th through Relapse Records. In anticipation of the release, the band has shared a new song named, "Twin Mouthed Spring," which can be heard below.

The EP opens with "Beholden To Clan," a blazing slab of symphonic black metal. Guitarist Kody Keyworth comments, "Journeying high atop a sacred mountain, the song recalls the importance of the sacrificed king's cycle of rebirth through ancestral hallucinogenic rights of passage. It’s a wild trip. Hail Othila!" Elsewhere, “Twin Mouthed Spring” follows. This new track features vocals and acoustic guitar performed by founding Wolves In The Throne Room drummer Cedar Serpent who has recently returned to the live stage after a years long hiatus from live performance. He comments, "This song travels to a deep wellspring of passion and creativity. Themes from Celtic Mythology are pulled apart and remade."

Side B of the EP features a different side of the enigmatic band; "Initiates of the White Hart," an Atmospheric Industrial interpretation of "Spirit of Lightning," takes this live-set stalwart into deeper dark psychedelic waters while "Crown of Stone," a ritual dark ambient piece, connects thematically to "Mountain Magic" the lead track on 2021’s Primordial Arcana."

Tracklisting:

1: Beholden to Clan

2: Twin Mouthed Spring

3: Crown of Stone

4: Initiates of the White Hart