Dark The Suns Unveils New Music Video "Swans Of The Frozen"

After announcing a brand new album named, "Raven And The Nightsky" earlier this week, Finnish Gothic death metal band Dark The Suns has released a new music video for the song, "Swans Of The Frozen," which can be found below.

Vocalist/guitarist Mikko Ojala states: "Inka has written this beautiful and melancholic song. The song also includes some new elements with Jani's athmospheric clean vocals""

Guitarist Jani Moilanen adds: "To me, 'Swans Of The Frozen Waters' has the most intriguing combination of rhytm and wistfully beautiful melody. Carefully implemented music video emphasizes the emotional athmosphere of the song even more. Definitely one of my favourite songs!"

Tracklisting:

1. Adamantine

2. Phoenix

3. Kun Aallot Kallioihin Murtuu

4. Aurora

5. Raven (feat Paavo Laapotti)

6. Shadows Upon the Broken Hearts

7. Swans of the Frozen Waters

8. The Sea of Sorrow

9. Under the Northern Lights

10. In Mist of the Night