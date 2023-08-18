Hexvessel Drops New Music Video "A Cabin In Montana"

Finland’s Hexvessel return on 22nd September (Svart Records) with their sixth album, "Polar Veil," a cold, metallic hymn to the Sub Arctic North. Today they have shared the glacial new single "A Cabin In Montana" which you can watch the video for below.

"A Cabin In Montana," the glacial third single from Hexvessel’s "Polar Veil" album, is a paean to radical environmental advocacy and unflinching nature worship. Speaking to a “deeper sense of belonging” in the wilderness, A Cabin In Montana draws from the eternal well of early nocturnal Black Metal, combined with hypnotic ritual chants and hypnotic synths and Hexvessel’s timeless themes of nature mysticism.

Main man Kvohst explains: "You should all open this symbolic letter from a cabin in Montana. Step outside and get a deeper sense of meaning. Only then will life begin anew."