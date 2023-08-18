Orbit Culture Debuts New Music Video "Descent"

Orbit Culture’s highly anticipated new album, "Descent," is released today, 18th August. This new effort is loaded with their unique blend of captivating song-writing with infectious hooks and crushing riffs. To celebrate the release, the band have unveiled a video for the album’s title-track. You can check it out below.

Niklas Karlsson (guitars/vocals) states: "With the video for ‘Descent,' you are fully engaged in the madness. It’s the pillar of feeling disgusted and chained by your own obsessive desires, whatever it may be. You are stuck in your own castle of self hate.

"We wanted this album to sound as big and aggressive as possible, while maintaining a pleasant listening experience. I took a lot of inspiration from the movie Dune, not because of the story or anything, but because the combination of imagery and music created this vast picture and we wanted to convey that epic feel with this new album.

"Spread over the whole album is of course, once again, a lot of metaphors. In reality, it’s just about being more closed up and defensive about the things you feel as you’re descending into madness. However, at the end of the album, being defensive was all along just being caring for your closest ones. It was better to walk alone and destroy yourself, rather than bring down anyone else trying to help you. It’s dark and it’s raw, but it’s only a perspective of me seeing the world at certain times of the year, and it helps to get it out there once in awhile."