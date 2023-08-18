Guns N Roses Posts New Music Video "Perhaps" Online
The legendary Guns N Roses has released their first official music video since 1994's, "Since I Don't Have You" in the form of a new single titled "Perhaps." You can check it out below. The song is a re-working of a track from the "Chinese Democracy" sessions.
