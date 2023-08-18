Dynazty Added To 70000 Tons Of Metal 2024 Lineup

Swedish power metal outfit Dynazty has been confirmed as the latest name for next year's edition of the 70000 Tons Of Metal cruise, which will take place from January 29th to February 2nd. The voyage will sail from Miami, Florida and head to Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic.

The current lineup is as follows:

Aborted

Angra

Blind Guardian

Blood Red Throne

Crypta

Dalriada

Depressive Age

Draconian

Epica

Equilibrium

Fleshgod Apocalypse

Grave Digger

The Halo Effect

Heidevolk

Infected Rain

Iotunn

Kataklysm

Legion Of The Damned

Lord Of The Lost

My Dying Bride

Mystic Prophecy

Nanowar Of Steel

Nervosa

Nile

Omnium Gatherum

Saor

Serenity

Sodom

Thyrfing

Tygers Of Pan Tang

Unleashed

Victory

Warkings