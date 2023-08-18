Dynazty Added To 70000 Tons Of Metal 2024 Lineup
Band Photo: Kataklysm (?)
Swedish power metal outfit Dynazty has been confirmed as the latest name for next year's edition of the 70000 Tons Of Metal cruise, which will take place from January 29th to February 2nd. The voyage will sail from Miami, Florida and head to Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic.
The current lineup is as follows:
Aborted
Angra
Blind Guardian
Blood Red Throne
Crypta
Dalriada
Depressive Age
Draconian
Epica
Equilibrium
Fleshgod Apocalypse
Grave Digger
The Halo Effect
Heidevolk
Infected Rain
Iotunn
Kataklysm
Legion Of The Damned
Lord Of The Lost
My Dying Bride
Mystic Prophecy
Nanowar Of Steel
Nervosa
Nile
Omnium Gatherum
Saor
Serenity
Sodom
Thyrfing
Tygers Of Pan Tang
Unleashed
Victory
Warkings
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Guns N Roses Posts "Perhaps" Video Online
- Next Article:
Dark The Suns Unveils New Music Video
0 Comments on "Dynazty Added To 70000 Tons 2024 Lineup"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.