The Unity Posts New Music Video "Saints And Sinners" Online

German Melodic Power Metal band The Unity released their new single and video today. The song "Saints And Sinners" will also be on the upcoming studio album "The Hellish Joyride." You can check it out below. "The Hellish Joyride" is scheduled to be released on August 25th through SPV Entertainment and is the first Unity album to feature Edguy bassist Tobias Exxcel.