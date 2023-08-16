Of Virtue Releases New Visualizer Video "Holy"
Today, midwestern metal act Of Virtue have released their brand new single and visualiser for "Holy" taken from their upcoming full-length album "Omen," due 29th September via Arising Empire Records. You can check it out below.
On the new track, vocalist Tyler Ennis comments:
"I wrote 'Holy' after a relationship which meant a lot to me ended. It was difficult, I wanted to apologise for who I was and 'Holy' is how I made my best attempt. All in all, 'Holy' is about holding yourself accountable and realising that it's possible that you were the reason why something, in this case my relationship, didn't work out the way we had wanted it to."
