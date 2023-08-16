Gwar Announces North American "The Age Of Imbeciles" Tour Dates
The Intergalactic Scumdog Warriors GWAR are declaring war on humanity (AGAIN!) for their upcoming "Age Of Imbeciles Tour." The infamous Lords and Masters of Shock Rock will return to the road wreaking havoc, and laying waste to audiences across the US and Canada this fall. The tour, featuring support from Negative Approach, X-Cops and Cancer Christ on select dates, starts October 11 in Hampton Beach, NH and runs through October 30 in Orlando, FL.
Presales begin tomorrow and the general on-sale date is Friday, August 17 at 10:00 AM local time.
Lead singer, The Berserker Blothar had this to say about the impending battle:
"Attention People of Earth! Halloween is coming, and your world is up in flames. You're a bunch of hairless apes with the smoothest of all brains. We see you there, groping in the chaos of maddening darkness. GWAR is coming to end your suffering, to bring a close to the Age Of Imbeciles."
The tour dates are as follows:
October
11 – Hampton Beach, NH – Wally’s*
12 – S. Burlington, VT – Higher Ground*
13 – New York, NY – Palladium Times Square*
14 – Reading, PA – Reverb*
15 – Niagara Falls, NY – The Rapids Theatre*
16 – Toronto, ON – The Phoenix#
18 – Cincinnati, OH – Bogarts
19 – Milwaukee, WI – The Rave
20 – Columbia, MO – The Blue Note
21 – Louisville, KY – Mercury Ballroom
22 – Huntsville, AL – Mars Music Hall
24 – Richmond, VA – The National
25 – Raleigh, NC – The Ritz
26 – Asheville, NC – The Orange Peel
27 – Gainesville, FL – The Fest, Bo Diddley Plaza
28 – Pensacola, FL – Vinyl Music Hall
29 – Atlanta, GA – The Maquerade
30 – Orlando, FL – The Beacham
*no X-Cops
#no Negative Approach
