Evile Posts New Lyric Video "Monolith" Online

posted Aug 16, 2023 at 8:34 AM by Diamond Oz.  (0 Comments)

UK metal frontrunners Evile have released a lyric video for their heavy-as-hell single "Monolith," taken from their new album "The Unknown," out now via Napalm Records. You can check it out below.

"Our 4th single from 'The Unknown' is the juggernaut called 'Monolith,'" Evile frontman OL Drake comments. "This song started after Adam sent over the main riff and we got to work on building on it. Our aim was for something menacing and dark, and this might be a contender for my favourite track on the album. The song itself is based on a recurring nightmare I used to have when I was young. I had it for months on end and it always featured this monolith presence with eyes at its base. I would be terrified to go to sleep in case I have it again. Enjoy the chug!"

