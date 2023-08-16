Evile Posts New Lyric Video "Monolith" Online
Band Photo: Evile (?)
UK metal frontrunners Evile have released a lyric video for their heavy-as-hell single "Monolith," taken from their new album "The Unknown," out now via Napalm Records. You can check it out below.
"Our 4th single from 'The Unknown' is the juggernaut called 'Monolith,'" Evile frontman OL Drake comments. "This song started after Adam sent over the main riff and we got to work on building on it. Our aim was for something menacing and dark, and this might be a contender for my favourite track on the album. The song itself is based on a recurring nightmare I used to have when I was young. I had it for months on end and it always featured this monolith presence with eyes at its base. I would be terrified to go to sleep in case I have it again. Enjoy the chug!"
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Angelus Apatrida Reveals New Album Details
- Next Article:
Gwar Announces October Tour Dates
0 Comments on "Evile Posts 'Monolith' Lyric Video Online"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.