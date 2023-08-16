Angelus Apatrida Reveals New Album "Aftermath" Details; Releases New Music Video "Cold"

Spain‘s leading thrash metal band Angelus Apatrida are pleased to announce their upcoming, 8th studio album entitled "Aftermath," to be released on October 20, 2023 via Century Media Records worldwide.

Following up their self-titled "Angelus Apatrida" ("/'an-je-lus - a-'pa-tri-da/") album from 2021, which managed to top the official album charts in Spain at # 1, as well as mark the band‘s first ever chart entries in Germany at # 49 and Switzerland at # 41, "Aftermath" was once again self-produced by the band, with recordings handled by Juanan López at Baboon Records in Albacete, Spain, then mixing and mastering with Zeuss (Rob Zombie, Overkill, Hatebreed, Municipal Waste, Shadows Fall) at Planet-Z in Wilbraham, MA, USA.

Angelus Apatrida has now released the first single from the album, entitled "Cold," which can also be seen in an intense video scripted and directed by Juan Castillo, J. L. Auñón and Lalo Davia / Kameo Producciones, below.

Angelus Apatrida checked in with the following comment about "Cold": "Our new album ’Aftermath' has a very compact flow and loads of powerful songs. And it took ages for all the people involved in the production to choose the singles; all the 10 songs are singles themselves! But “Cold” might be the ideal first one to introduce this new album, because it has all the Angelus Apatrida ingredients to make this song a new Metal Hymn. Very deep and strong lyrics plus an amazing video story makes this track a perfect starting point. But, trust me, the whole album is a mind-blowing combination of our best-songs-ever."

"Aftermath" once again comes with artwork by Gyula Havancsák (Annihilator, Destruction, Stratovarius) and the album features the following interesting cast of guest appearances: Jamey Jasta (Hatebreed, vocals), Pablo García (Warcry, guitars), Todd La Torre (Queensrÿche, vocals) and Rap Star Sho-Hai (vocals).

Tracklisting:

1. Scavenger

2. Cold

3. Snob (feat. Jamey Jasta)

4. Fire Eyes (feat. Pablo García)

5. Rats

6. To Whom It May Concern

7. Gernika

8. I Am Hatred

9. What Kills Us All (feat. Sho-Hai)

10. Vultures And Butterflies (feat. Todd La Torre)