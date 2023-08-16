Incantation Shares New Music Video "Incantation (Chthonic Merge) X"

American death metal stalwarts Incantation has released a new music video for the song, "Invocation (Chthonic Merge) X." You can check it out below. The song comes from the band's forthcoming new album, "Unholy Deification," which is scheduled to be released through Relapse Records on August 25th.

Edified over three-plus decades of experience, "Unholy Deification" is Incantation’s thirteenth full-length album. Validated by peers seasoned and new, Incantation is more vital than ever. The lineup, featuring founding guitarist/vocalist John McEntee, drummer Kyle Severn, bassist Chuck Sherwood, and guitarist Luke Shively, displays death metal know-how and the power of determination.

Lyrically, "Unholy Deification" originates with Sherwood. An avid reader and occult logician, the Incantation bassist wanted to capture a fully realized concept of evolution through enlightenment. Expect thought-provoking, historically derived intellection. The mortal-to-deity narrative interacts with the merciless musical conflagration of hard-hitting tracks such as "Concordat (The Pact) I," "Homunculus (Spirit Made Flesh) IX," and "Invocation (Chthonic Merge) X." Make no mistake - the ferocious new album, featuring guests Jeff Beccera (Possessed), Henry Veggian (ex-Revenant), and Dan Vadim Von (Morbid Angel), is pure death metal.