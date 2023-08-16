Hawxx Announces Debut Album Release Date; Shares Music Video For "Embrace The Ugly"

Today, London-based alternative metallers Hawxx have announced the release of their debut full-length album, "Earth, Spit, Blood and Bones." In conjunction with the news, the feminist punk-infused quartet encourage rejection of oppressive beauty standards with the new single and video for "Embrace The Ugly," featuring a cameo from Copper Topp from Ru Paul’s Drag Race UK Season 4. You can check it out below.

On the new single, the band comment:

"'Embrace The Ugly' is a call to come alive in beautiful disobedience of everything that’s expected of you. In the music video everyone performs their own ‘ugly dance', their own beautiful, unhinged, improvised ritual to shed expectation and transform into something brave, queer and powerful. We dedicate this song to our amazing friends and fans (our kettle of metal)."

The video, directed by Adam Razvi, is a lo-fi ugly recording from the band's punk-metal gig featuring their beloved kettle heads, including icon and star of the show, Copper Topp from Ru Paul’s drag race UK season 4.

"Embrace the Ugly" is the third single to be taken from the band's debut album, following the likes of "Soulbreaking Machines" and "The Worst Thing." The album is scheduled to be released on November 3rd.

Hawxx hails from Greece, Italy, Wales, and England, with a sound that is made up of four-part harmonies, drop tuned heavy riffs and progressive drums. Writing songs about oppressive beauty standards, mental health struggles, violence against women and queer people, self empowerment, this is more than just a band, it's a necessary vehicle of catharsis, love and rage. As a feminist band it is Hawxx’s aim to be part of changing the landscape of the rock and metal world and for their gigs to be a collective experience of love and rage, holding women and queer people at the centre.

Tracklisting:

1. Death Makes Sisters of Us All

2. The Worst Thing

3. Reckless

4. Embrace the Ugly

5. Trust Your Rage

6. If Not Now Then When

7. Filth

8. Bite

9. Soulbreaking Machines

10. Fathertongue