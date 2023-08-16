Thy Art Is Murder Debuts New Music Video "Blood Throne"

Australia's extreme metal titans, Thy Art Is Murder, have revealed turbulent new single, "Blood Throne," taken from the band's forthcoming album, "Godlike," out September 15 via Human Warfare. You can check it out below.

"AND SO THEY ROT!!" growls a menacing CJ McMahon as he ushers in "Blood Throne" with a maniacal glint in his eye. From here, Thy Art Is Murder blast open the ninth circle of hell with a potent mix of mayhem and force designed to galvanize us into overthrowing the evil that reigns on the Blood Throne.

Guitarist Andy Marsh offers, "As we started work on 'Blood Throne,' we aimed to harness the same visceral energy that drove 'Death Squad Anthem' while pushing our boundaries to craft something unique. Kicking things off with a break beat groove, we wanted to set the tone with a jolt to the system preparing everyone for the chaos ahead. 'Blood Throne' embodies our attempt at creative anthemic power and groove spiraling into a reflection of oppressive organizations and regimes that profit and thrive on the toil and pain of the marginalized. Throughout our career, we have confronted these themes head on with the aim of igniting a fire within each listener and inspiring the collective strength to challenge the dominion of those who perpetuate suffering."