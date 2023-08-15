Iron Savior Releases New Music Video "In The Realm Of Heavy Metal"

German power metal frontrunners, Iron Savior, has announced the release of their new studio album, titled "Firestar," for October 6, 2023 via AFM Records. Following previously-released songs, "Through the Fires of Hell" and the blistering, fast-paced album title track, today, Iron Savior are premiering a music video for their new single "In the Realm of Heavy Metal." You can check it out below.

Iron Saviors upcoming album will feature a wide range of influences from hard rock to pop, all calibrated to heavy metal trademark the band is known and loved for. But sometimes pure coincidence or seemingly inconspicuous little details can turn a very good album into an outstanding release. In the case of "Firestar," it has come as a real surprise even for Sielck that the new songs surpass the material of the impressive 2020-album "Skycrest." In fact, the cornerstones of the current offering were already set and pointed to a successful production within the tried and tested framework, when all of a sudden everything turned out rather differently: "Just before the recordings were finalised, I was inspired by the muse, totally of the blue. I wrote two more songs out of nowhere and changed a third one on the spur of the moment. And suddenly, ‘Firestar’ turned into an even better record," says Sielck happily, admitting that this unexpected creative surge "triggered great emotions" in him. "In the Realm of Heavy Metal" was one of these tracks.