Alice Cooper's new album, "Road," will be released on August 25 via earMUSIC in a wide variety of formats and limited vinyl colours. Watch an official lyric video for the song, "Welcome To The Show," below.

"Welcome To The Show," showcasing Alice Cooper's signature blend of hard rock, theatrical storytelling, and haunting melodies is the third single released prior to the launch of Road. One of the most influential and iconic figures in music, Cooper's latest offering taps into the essence of his classic hits while offering a fresh and invigorating sound, bursting with energy from the first note.

"'Welcome To The Show' is just that: Telling the audience here it is. The show is ready to go and we are fully loaded. Here it comes!," Alice says.