Oceans Of Slumber Signs With Season Of Mist; Working On New Album

Texas Gothic metal outfit Oceans Of Slumber has announced that they have signed a deal with French label, Season Of Mist Records. A brief statement from the company reads as follows:

"Oceans of Slumber have signed to Season of Mist! The genre-defying, Houston powerhouse are hard at work on their fifth album."

"Signing to SOM embraces the raw, heavier direction that we've been forging," says drummer Dobber Beverly.

Oceans Of Slumber's latest album, "Starlight And Ash," was released last year through Century Media Records and received praise across the metal press.