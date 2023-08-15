Yoth Iria Parts Ways With Vocalist The Magus
Greek black metal band Yoth Iria, featuring former Rotting Christ guitarist Jim Mutilator, has announced that they have officially parted company with George Zaharopoulos (better known as The Magus of Necromantia.) The band are currently at work on their second full length album, but have posted the following message regarding the split:
"The Magus, singer of Yoth Iria in 'Under His Sway' EP and 'As The Flame Withers' album has decided to leave the band and to be concentrated in his own project The Magus.
"I know The Magus (for me George) for a lifetime as we met each other for the first time in the late eighties in Exarchia square. It was a great honor for me to work with him again after our Rotting Christ years in the beginning of my new band and his contribution was essential and unique.
"I knew from the beginning that George was really busy and of course his theory and philosophy against live shows but at least I liked to make an album again with him. I think the result was good, of course the history will judge about it.
"So let's say good luck to a great artist and an eternal friend
Be blessed forever brother U & family!
Support The Magus"
