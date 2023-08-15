Autarkh Reveals New Album "Emergent" Details

Dutch contemporary metal outfit Autarkh (with ex-members of Dodecahedron and members of Inferum and Dear Mother) have revealed their new album, "Emergent." Their second industrial offering will be released via Season of Mist on 10th November, 2023. Pre-orders and the first single from the album will be revealed soon.

Autarkh frontman Michel Nienhuis comments: "We are thrilled to announce the upcoming release of our sophomore full-length 'Emergent.' The songs and storyline took shape in 2022 and were eventually funneled into an album with nine tracks that we recorded this year. We feel this is a next step in our artistic development – 'Emergent' has a more open, diverse and radiant imprint that sheds light on different musical influences that inspire us. We are satisfied with the increased versatility and contrast this album has to offer, and we can’t wait to share it with the world!"

With nine tracks, "Emergent" is a sonic exploration of the inner universe where all things light and dark can be encountered. With exciting vocal harmonies, bold contrasts and a vivid imagination, Autarkh sheds a bright light on the inner self and exposes it to the world with intensity and conviction.

Once again, Michel Nienhuis, (Dodecahedron) has teamed up with guitarist/producer David Luiten (Inferum), bassist Desmond Kuijk (Dear Mother) and electronics wizard Tijnn Verbruggen to create the follow-up to their highly acclaimed debut album "Form In Motion," released by Season of Mist on 12 March 2021. Monica Kendrick (Chicago Reader, US) on the relevance of the group’s debut:

"And I’ll call it now: given the time to flourish and sink into the ears of an audience, Autarkh will become highly influential on the next generation of extreme metal."

"Emergent" is another testament to Autarkh’s imagination and creativity. It delivers increased versatility and contrast, and sees the band expand towards more uplifting and consonant territories. "Form In Motion" explored the boundaries of sonic extremes; on "Emergent," Autarkh broadens their horizon and shows diversity and nuance while preserving their intense and razor-sharp edge.

With nine tracks, "Emergent" is a sonic exploration of the inner universe where all things light and dark can be encountered. The listener is lured into an "Open Focus" (a meditative state of mind) in preparation for an inward journey along the physical energy centres. From the thumping synth basses of "Strife" and the menacing sludgy melancholy of "Duhkha," we move into the bewildering blasts of "Trek," where stellar harmonies will eventually burst through the oppressive atmosphere. The trip continues with the crushing downtempo groove that enforces "Refocus," as well as the mind-bending a-capella interlude 'Aperture', the frivolous "Eye Of Horus" and "Countless Kaleidoscopes," to finally deliver all-encompassing enlightenment with "Ka."

Composers Nienhuis’s and Luiten’s statements and states of mind capture the same capriciousness and unease of Form In Motion, this time leaving a more open, diverse and radiant imprint. With exciting vocal harmonies, bold contrasts and a vivid imagination, Autarkh sheds a bright light on the inner self and exposes it to the world with intensity and conviction. That makes Emergent an evocative release with a multi-layered yet crystal-clear production, that promises a bright future for Autarkh.

Tracklisting:

1. Open Focus

2. Strife

3. Duhkha

4. Trek

5. Refocus

6. Aperture

7. Eye Of Horus

8. Countless Kaleidoscopes

9. Ka