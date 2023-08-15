Decapited Announces UK And Ireland "Nihility" Tour Dates
Death metal paragons Decapitated have been unstoppable since the release of their latest studio album "Cancer Culture," and today, the band are pleased to announce a lengthy, 17-date tour across the UK and Ireland set for this winter. Decapitated will be performing their classic, second studio album Nihility in full each night. Accompanying them on the road as special guests will be label mates Obscura, as well as Inferi and Materia.
Guitarist Vogg stated:
"Boom! I know that 'Nihility' has a special place for many fans and musicians following Decapitated for the last 20 years. For me as well. That's why we decided to celebrate this album and perform the whole thing live in concert for the first time! Join us in spheres of madness!"
The tour dates are as follows:
29.11.23 UK Bristol @ The Fleece
30.11.23 UK Milton Keynes @ MK11
01.12.23 UK Bournemouth @ The Old Fire Station
02.12.23 UK Torquay @ The Foundry
03.12.23 UK Merthyr Tydfil @ Redhouse Cymru
04.12.23 UK Liverpool @ O2 Academy2
06.12.23 Ireland Limerick @ Dolan’s Warehouse
07.12.23 Ireland Dublin @ Opium
08.12.23 UK Belfast @ Limelight 2
09.12.23 UK Glasgow @ Slay
10.12.23 UK Newcastle @ The Grove
11.12.23 UK Leeds @ The Key Club
12.12.23 UK Norwich @ The Waterfront
13.12.23 UK Southend-on-Sea @ Chinnerys
14.12.23 UK London @ 229
15.12.23 UK Manchester @ Club Academy
16.12.23 UK Birmingham @ Asylum
