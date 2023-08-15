Decapited Announces UK And Ireland "Nihility" Tour Dates

Band Photo: Decapitated (?)

Death metal paragons Decapitated have been unstoppable since the release of their latest studio album "Cancer Culture," and today, the band are pleased to announce a lengthy, 17-date tour across the UK and Ireland set for this winter. Decapitated will be performing their classic, second studio album Nihility in full each night. Accompanying them on the road as special guests will be label mates Obscura, as well as Inferi and Materia.

Guitarist Vogg stated:

"Boom! I know that 'Nihility' has a special place for many fans and musicians following Decapitated for the last 20 years. For me as well. That's why we decided to celebrate this album and perform the whole thing live in concert for the first time! Join us in spheres of madness!"

The tour dates are as follows:

29.11.23 UK Bristol @ The Fleece

30.11.23 UK Milton Keynes @ MK11

01.12.23 UK Bournemouth @ The Old Fire Station

02.12.23 UK Torquay @ The Foundry

03.12.23 UK Merthyr Tydfil @ Redhouse Cymru

04.12.23 UK Liverpool @ O2 Academy2

06.12.23 Ireland Limerick @ Dolan’s Warehouse

07.12.23 Ireland Dublin @ Opium

08.12.23 UK Belfast @ Limelight 2

09.12.23 UK Glasgow @ Slay

10.12.23 UK Newcastle @ The Grove

11.12.23 UK Leeds @ The Key Club

12.12.23 UK Norwich @ The Waterfront

13.12.23 UK Southend-on-Sea @ Chinnerys

14.12.23 UK London @ 229

15.12.23 UK Manchester @ Club Academy

16.12.23 UK Birmingham @ Asylum