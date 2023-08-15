Tsjuder Shares New Music Video "Helvegr"
Band Photo: Tsjuder (?)
Norwegian black metal veterans Tsjuder has shared a new music video for the song, "Helvegr." You can check it out below. The song is the title track from their latest album, released this past June, which was their first in eight years.
The recording of this video took place in Hallingdal (NO) in January 2021, during the full moon and it gives a fitting representation of the darkest nights of hellish Norway. The meaning of Helvegr is often depicted as a journey or a road that the souls of the deceased would take after death.
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
