Eyehategod Celebrates Thirty Years Of "Take As Needed For Pain" With Church Of Misery And Hang The Bastard In London

When it comes to tours, everyone loves a good pairing. It's always a treat to see one of your favourite bands, but if they come to town with another awesome group, then it makes the tour even more appealing. This is the case when it comes to the current European tour headlined by Eyehategod, New Orleans' answer to the question, "What if Black Sabbath and Discharge were locked in a room together?", who are currently stomping across the continent with Japanese serial killer historians Church Of Misery. Add returning English band Hang The Bastard to the mix and the show at the Dome in Tufnell Park, North London was irresistible, as evidenced by the fact that the show sold out.

Opening the show was recently reactivated London outfit Hang The Bastard. It's been nine years since their last album, "Sex In The Seventh Circle" but their fan base are as thrilled to see them as ever. Mixing doom and sludge metal with hardcore aggression, Hang The Bastard immediately grabbed everyone's attention with their combination of riffs and breakdowns. It was a little hard for the more metal orientated fans to fully enjoy themselves, thanks to the tank on two legs swirling around the floor performing the most rhythmless spin kicks you've ever seen, creating a significant gap which the crowd were reluctant to fill, but nevertheless, it's fair to say that no one in attendance was disappointed by the music itself. The band has tremendous energy and this comeback will no doubt win over plenty of fans.

It was then time for the first of two legendary bands, as Church Of Misery, perhaps the greatest Japanese export of doom metal, took to the stage. There was no shortage of CoM fans in the Dome tonight and every single one of them left delighted. When numerous lineup changes left bassist Tatsu Mikami as the sole remaining member, things looked like they could soon end for the group, but Mikami put together a new lineup including original vocalist Kazuhiro Asaeda and Church Of Misery released, "Born Under A Mad Sign," perhaps their best album to date. The group are very clearly proud of this record, as in a seven song set, they performed no less than four songs from the album.

Kazuhiro Asaeda has a wonderful charisma, combining heavy metal frontman with new age hippy moves and in fine voice throughout the set. "El Padrino" opened the set to a very warm reception, before Church Of Misery made their first trip to their latest release with "Most Evil," a song about German killer Fritz Harmann, whose face adorns the cover of "Born Under A Mad Sign." "Come And Get Me Sucker," "Beltway Sniper" and set closer "Freeway Madness," were also brought out from this record, while "Brother Bishop" and "Born To Raise Hell" were also played to a rapturous crowd, who rushed to the outstretched mic to sing along to the latter song. This current lineup of Church Of Misery is so good and one hopes that this remains their permanent incarnation going forward, especially if they continue putting on quality performances like this.

Finally, it was the turn of New Orleans icons Eyehategod to demonstrate just what makes them so beloved by their fans. It's been thirty years since the release of their essential album, "Take As Needed For Pain," and the quartet opened tonight's show with the title track, before the one two punch of "Blank/Shoplift.," both also from the record. It wasn't just "Take As Needed For Pain" which was given an airing tonight though, with songs such as "Jack Ass In The Will Of God" from "Confederacy Of Ruined Lives" and "Every Thing, Every Day" from latest album, "A History Of Nomadic Behavior" also brought out.

Eyehategod is always worth checking out live, given their chaotic, punk rock vibe, crushing heaviness and abrasive nature. They're on stage to play music and they couldn't give a damn if people are having fun or not, which only makes them more appealing in the eyes of fans. This all helps to give credence to songs like "Kill Your Boss," "Medicine Noose" and "Dixie Whiskey," which all continue to keep the celebration of nihilism going in the Dome. As always, "New Orleans Is The New Vietnam" was a true highlight of the night and the NOLA favourites carried on decimating the English capital until calling it a day with "Methamphetamine," perhaps the only time methamphetamine has ever signaled the end of a night. Eyehategod are worth every penny live and should be on the bucket list of anyone who's a fan of heavy or angry music. Another whisky soaked triumph.