Firewind Posts "Mercenary Man" Video From "Still Raging" Blu Ray Online
Greek power metal favourites Firewind has debuted another sample of their forthcoming new blu ray release, "Still Raging," by way of the song, "Mercenary Man." You can check out the video below. "Still Raging" is set to be released through AFM Records on September 1st and can be pre-ordered here.
"'Mercenary Man' was the lead single off our 2008 album 'The Premonition' and it’s just one of those songs of ours that became a fan favorite through the years," guitarist Gus G comments, and adds: "We always enjoy performing it and we hope you’ll enjoy this current live version!"
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
