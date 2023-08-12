Utilize The Remains Premiere New Single "Immutable Suffering" From Upcoming New Album "Psychotic Abyss"

New Zealand-based brutal slamming death metal band Utilize The Remains premiere a new single titled "Immutable Suffering", taken from their upcoming new album "Psychotic Abyss", which will be out in stores August 25, 2023. Plague Of The Fallen's Vin Henley-Minchington guests on that particular track.

Check out "Immutable Suffering" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.