After Earth Premiere New Single & Lyric Video "Legions" From Upcoming New Album "The Rarity of Reason"

Swedish melodic death metal band After Earth premiere a new single and lyric video by the name of "Legions", taken from their impending new album "The Rarity of Reason", which will be out in stores August 18th.

Check out "Legions" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.



