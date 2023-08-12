Semprus Premiere New Single & Music Video "Insanity" From Upcoming New EP "A Fractured Reality"

Guildford, Surrey-based deathcore quintet Semprus premiere a new single and music video titled "Insanity", taken from their upcoming new EP "A Fractured Reality", which will be out in stores September 29, 2023.

Check out "Insanity" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.