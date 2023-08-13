i Helvete Premiere New Single & Lyric Video "Uuden Ajan ABC" From Upcoming New Album "Yksi Yhteinen Yhteiskunta"

Finnish blackened extreme metal band i Helvete premiere a new single and lyric video by the name of "Uuden Ajan ABC", taken from their upcoming second album "Yksi Yhteinen Yhteiskunta" (“One Common Society”), which will be released on November 24th by Inverse Records.

Check out "Uuden Ajan ABC" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.



