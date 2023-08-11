Kataklysm Debuts New Music Video "Dark Wings Of Deception"

Band Photo: Kataklysm (?)

For almost three decades, the US/French Canadian-based melodic death metal syndicate Kataklysm have delivered unapologetic waves of powerful sound across the entire globe. The band’s fifteenth full-length studio album, "Goliath," is now available for the masses via Nuclear Blast Records.

In celebration of the album release, Kataklysm offers fans the music video for "Dark Wings Of Deception" directed by David Brodsky for My Good Eye: Music Visuals. You can check it out below.

"Goliath" was recorded at JFD Studios in Dallas, TX and Studio City, CA as well as The Cabin in Orlando, FL by J-F Dagenais, who also produced and engineered the album. For the mixing and mastering, the band returned to Chris Clancy with assistance from Colin Richardson. The cover artwork required an image that captured the iconic battle of David versus Goliath theme that is echoed throughout the album while matching the power of the music. The band enlisted renowned Berlin based metal illustrator Eliran Kantor (Testament, Fleshgod Apocalypse) to create the artwork which who took the Kataklysm look and gave it a macabre filter that compliments the brooding sense of uneasiness that was felt during the writing and recording of the album.